Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GBCI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

