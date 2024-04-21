Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $122.71 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $550.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

