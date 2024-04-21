ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155,942.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

