Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Down 3.2%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $171.46 and last traded at $171.98. Approximately 119,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 411,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $155.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

