Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $207,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 537 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

