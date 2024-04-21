Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.02. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.51). Analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

