Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

