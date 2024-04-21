Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.72). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares trading hands.
Ophir Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.
Ophir Energy Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
