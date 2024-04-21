Palace Capital’s (PCA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

LON PCA opened at GBX 240 ($2.99) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 223.80. Palace Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.14 million, a PE ratio of -452.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,830.19%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

