Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $312.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

