Patrick Joseph Doran Sells 1,669 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $10,714.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,939 shares in the company, valued at $429,748.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Joseph Doran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Patrick Joseph Doran sold 700 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $5,376.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $25,657.50.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

SNCR stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 105,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 225,704 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

