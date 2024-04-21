Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as high as C$2.04. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 4,404 shares.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

