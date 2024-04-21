Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 111,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 842,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,723,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,191,635. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 369,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

