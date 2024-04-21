Piper Sandler Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $173.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.75.

HES opened at $154.35 on Thursday. Hess has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hess’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

