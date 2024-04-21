Piper Sandler Trims Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price to $4.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 357,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

