Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Up 3.7%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. 214,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 879,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Portillo's from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on Portillo's in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $883.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo's had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillo's Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

