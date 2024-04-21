PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.34-$8.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.48. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.340-8.590 EPS.

PPG stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

