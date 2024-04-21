Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Q2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $53.96.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,340,114. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 948.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 475,377 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.