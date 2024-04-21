Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $243.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $265.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

