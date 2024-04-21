Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.95. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 502 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

