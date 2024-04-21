R. H. Seale Sells 9,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Up 0.4 %

QTWO opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

