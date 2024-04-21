Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 85,683 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,549 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,059 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BTU opened at $24.08 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

