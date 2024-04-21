Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 114.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,319,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.