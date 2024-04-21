Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

