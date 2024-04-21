Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

