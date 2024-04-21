Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $27.01 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.0401 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

