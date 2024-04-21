Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,033 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.0 %

DAPR opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a market cap of $173.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

