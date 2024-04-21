Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 563.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 95,856 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

