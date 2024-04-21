Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,082 Shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTE opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.66. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

About AXS Green Alpha ETF

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

