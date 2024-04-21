RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Holdings Lifted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,815 shares during the quarter. RB Global accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.99% of RB Global worth $242,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $72.61 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

