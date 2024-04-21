RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading Down 5.8%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.03 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15). 255,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 248,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

RBG Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.73. The stock has a market cap of £15.76 million, a PE ratio of -204.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBG news, insider Jon Divers bought 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £29,999.97 ($37,345.91). 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Articles

