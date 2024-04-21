Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.83. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 282.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 745,851 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 70.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 313,373 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 218,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 263.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,492 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

