Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 282.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 745,851 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 70.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 313,373 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 218,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 263.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,492 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.