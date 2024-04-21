Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $747.36 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,898 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 101,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,944.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 976,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 928,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

