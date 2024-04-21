Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.