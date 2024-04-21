Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.61%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

