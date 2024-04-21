Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans bought 20,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rezolute news, Director Young-Jin Kim bought 36,503 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $69,720.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daron Evans bought 20,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 179,403 shares of company stock valued at $306,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
