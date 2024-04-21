Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

