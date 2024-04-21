Robert J. Traube Sells 11,294 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZUO opened at $9.25 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

