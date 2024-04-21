Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Critical Contrast

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Envoy Medical.

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $316,000.00 313.85 -$29.91 million N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $64.99 million 4.48 -$4.30 million ($0.52) -64.98

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A N/A -100.39% Sanara MedTech -6.62% -11.12% -7.11%

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Sanara MedTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc., a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. It also provides BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that contains synergistic ingredients that have been shown to impact mature biofilm microbes; BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing that helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. In addition, it develops BIASURGE, a no-rinse surgical solution used for wound irrigation; FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; TEXAGEN, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used as an anatomical barrier with robust handling that can be sutured for securement; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.