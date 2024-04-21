Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Savara alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Savara

Savara Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Savara stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 15.66 and a quick ratio of 15.66. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $664.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Savara by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 3,854,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at $9,683,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,232,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.