Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,911 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,911 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tapestry by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

