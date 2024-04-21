Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WES opened at $35.38 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 134.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

