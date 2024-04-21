Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,185 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 148,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $101,242,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after buying an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $837.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.60%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.