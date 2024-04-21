Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 726 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

ASR opened at $308.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.81 and a 200 day moving average of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $334.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

