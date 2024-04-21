Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after buying an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

