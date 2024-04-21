ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $906.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $896.00 to $906.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $780.37.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $713.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

