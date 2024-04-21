SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,928 Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Super Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SGHC opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Super Group Limited has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Super Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.