SG Americas Securities LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 50.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.33. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 610.76% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XERS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

