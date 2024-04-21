SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,914 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.65 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Report on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.