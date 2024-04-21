Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €50.98 ($54.23) and last traded at €51.18 ($54.45). 855,408 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.08 ($55.40).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

